One Monday morning, workers mix and mold "Peruvian Raw" bars to the electronic beats and wailing vocals of "Sisters," a song from the First Nations DJ collective A Tribe Called Red. They grind homemade tahini almond paste and coconut butter in a "disintegrator" and stir vats of thick, dark brown dough. To the percussive, buoyant tang of a steel drum, they "plop" mounds of the mixture onto trays for refrigeration and hoist hunks of chilled product into sausage makers that extrude the blend in its signature square shape. As if following a time signature, they lift bars from a cocoa-powdered conveyor belt and line them on a sheet pan. From here, bars are taken to the "flow wrapper" for packaging.