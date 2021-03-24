Not long after open its first location, Mama Đút is getting ready to open a second.
The Vietnamese vegan restaurant announced today that it will open a new location Alberta Street near 15th Avenue, only a few months after opening its first brick-and-mortar spot in Southeast Portland.
Owner Thuy Pham made the announcement in an emotional Instagram video:
Speaking over the phone, Pham told WW that the target date for a grand opening is July 4. The new, larger location will have additional kitchen space to accommodate pop-up from other restaurants—Mama Đút got its start as a pop-up less than year ago.
"People were always asking me, 'do you have kitchen space, do you have kitchen space?" says Pham. "So I really wanted to give back to the generosity of the community."
Comments