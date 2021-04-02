As we launch into this season, the chefs gather for their first Quickfire with Padma. She's joined by Gregory Gourdet of Kaan and Departure, who after placing high in both Top Chef Boston and All Stars LA, is like when Kirk becomes an ambassador on Star Trek—respected and lauded for his past greatness. Four chefs (including Sara) note they've been nominated for James Beard Awards…and, when asked to call out other accolades, Gabriel proudly announces he won Eater Portland's 2017 Chef of the Year. This earns him a few side-eyes from his co-contestants and a weak "congratulations," from Padma. Ouch, the edit on that.