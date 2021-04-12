For the first time in more than a year, Kachka Lavka is welcoming customers back inside for their shopping needs, while also introducing a new outdoor café.
The grocery and deli that chef and co-owner Bonnie Morales opened in the mezzanine of Kachka in late 2019 had been offering curbside pickup since the lockdown last spring due to the pandemic. But starting last Friday, Lavka began allowing one party at a time into its market to browse and then pick out everything from housemade breads, charcuterie, cured fish and general merchandise.
Lavka also debuted its café menu at the same time, which patrons can use for takeout or order and enjoy at one of the store's five new outdoor tables. The lineup of freshly baked piroshki (buns stuffed with savory ingredients), cheese boards, and Soviet-style "Lunchables" can be ordered for onsite consumption from 9 am to 4 pm daily alongside beer, wine, or non-alcoholic beverages.
Kachka Lavka's interior by Carly Diaz.
As Lavka begins to ramp up its services after a challenging year, Kachka itself is not far behind. The primary restaurant is scheduled to begin patio service on May 1, followed by limited indoor dining that is tentatively slated to begin two weeks later.
You can expect more creative turns from Morales once Kachka starts serving people in person once again. Last summer, when she rolled out the Alfresca version of the business in cabanas dotting the adjacent underutilized parking lot, the chef prepared creative versions of American comfort food she grew up eating in the '90s–think T.G.I. Friday's-inspired loaded potato skins and spinach-artichoke dip. This time, she's teasing something called "Texc-Mekc" that will appear next to longtime Kachka favorites.
Reservations for outdoor seating will open on April 15. You also only have a few more days to order Kachka To-Go. To prepare for the big shift in service, Morales is suspending that service until May, starting April 18.
