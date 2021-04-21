Chopped is the template. They’re the people who know how to do it the best. They know how to do the money shots the best. They’re taking that same level of expertise, of giving you those like mouthwatering shots of food, and they’re adding in marijuana. I like some of the marijuana cooking shows. I’m a big fan of Ngaio Bealum—he’s a friend of mine. But I think what the Chopped thing adds to it is that it’s a competition that it isn’t this laid-back dinner where we’re just hanging out and getting high. Everyone’s aware there’s $10,000 on the line. One of the big parts of the show is giving the spotlight to all these chefs and all these restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic. A lot of people have lost their jobs. A lot of these people hadn’t worked in months or even cooked in months. This is their chance to get back in the kitchen and get $10,000. And then the title of Chopped winner is a big thing in the cooking world.