Before getting into the deets on Top Chef: Portland, Episode 4, as I’m sure thousands of you noticed, I took my vaxxed ass on vacation, so the world missed out on WW’s pithy musings on Episode 3. That’s too bad too, because the chefs went on a ‘lil trip to Akadi, Bake on the Run, Mathilde’s Kitchen and Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine with Gregory Gourdet and Kwame Onwuachi of Season 13. It was a touching episode, seeing chefs relate their own cooking and heritage with the often overlooked flavors and techniques of West Africa and other foods from the African diaspora.