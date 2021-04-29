This is a fun challenge: Portland Expo is being transformed into a drive-in theater, where 50 cars will pull up to watch the chefs in their final push to plate on the big screen. The chefs draw knives to form two teams, and one member of each team will face off against the other to see who can make the best play on six genres: comedy, drama, action, sci-fi, horror and romance. If there’s a tie, the best dish of the day will win it outright.