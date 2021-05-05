Now, dishes from that same exclusive Thai kitchen are accessible in broad daylight: on the street, à la carte, and without a reservation. Since July, when pandemic restrictions forced Langbaan and sibling PaaDee to build an outdoor dining space, their patio footprint has ballooned to include sectioned-off open-air “rooms” that sprout off the main deck, plus two-top tables beside an urban symphony of motorcycle vrooms and ambulance wails on East Burnside.