If you’re looking to ease back into an IRL social life, eating crispy chicken wings and sipping on a mango slushie on the patio at Psychic Bar is about as close as you can get to feeling a party vibe without going to an actual house party.
For one thing, it’s at an actual house—a converted Victorian in the heart of the Mississippi bar district. And there’s even a DJ on weekends.
But chef Diane Lam’s wings are festive enough on their own. After the pandemic claimed her gig as the chef de cuisine at Revelry, Lam pivoted first to a summer pop-up, Sunshine Noodles, where she created tasty bowls of Phnom Penh noodles and bo kho, then launched Prey + Tell, a takeout-only wings and rice project.
Now, Lam’s brought her perfectly crispy, gluten-free, Cambodian-style wings to Psychic’s ample outdoor space. Even though they’re great at home, those flats and bats are obviously at their finest freshly delivered to your table and paired with her aromatic ranch or lime Buffalo sauce.
On the side, go for fries or a few jasmine rice packs wrapped in banana leaf, including one topped with edible seaweed glitter. Pair them with a highball with lemongrass and palm sugar or an old fashioned made with cardamom and mango-infused Old Forester Bourbon to keep the party going.
3560 N Mississippi Ave., 971-220-1997, preyandtell.com. 4-11 pm Wednesday-Sunday.
