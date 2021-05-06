Another downtown Portland restaurant is shutting its doors—only this time, it’s temporary.
Shalom Y’all’s location on Southwest Alder Street near 12th Avenue is scheduled to go on hiatus Monday, May 10, for a bit of a refresh. When it welcomes back customers in early June, the shop will be rebranded “Lil’ Shalom” and feature more grab-and-go items rather than a full-service menu.
The shoebox-sized space made it difficult to serve many people at once during the pandemic. So Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that also runs Mediterranean Exploration Company, Yalla and Bless Your Heart, pivoted to pickup and delivery to stay afloat. Now the new concept will allow the company a little more flexibility.
Expect a more casual menu that includes items like pick-your-style hummus, salads, bowls, plus a nightly family meal that feeds up to four. Anyone in need of some very fast food can pick up pre-made sandwiches and crudités from a designated shelf.
Lil’ Shalom is also doing away with its tables, opting for a European-inspired standing bar, though there will be patio seating just in time for its summer debut. Meanwhile, Shalom Y’All’s Taylor Street restaurant will continue unchanged.
