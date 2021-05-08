1. Kachka
960 SE 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com. 4-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday-Saturday.
America’s best Russian restaurant is back—for outdoor dining, at least. The full spread is back, including the Ruskie Zakuski Experience, a parade of small plates designed for vodka. You can’t go wrong with crowd pleasers like the Siberian pelmeni dumplings, which melt to reveal a juicy beef, pork and veal center.
2. Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave., 971-275-2762, cooperativapdx.com. 8 am-7 pm Wednesday-Saturday.
Cooperativa is perfectly suited to our current takeout, cook-at-home reality—it’s a grocery store, a coffee shop, an ice cream place, a sandwich shop, a bar, a restaurant and a pizzeria. The Italian-inspired catchall has several Mother’s Day picnic bundles, so you can at least take Mom to the park, if every restaurant in town is still closed.
3. Top Burmese
413 NW 21st Ave., 503-477-5985, topburmese.com. 11 am-2 pm and 5-9 pm daily. Delivery available through Postmates and Grubhub.
Having launched with a takeout-or-delivery-only format, Top Burmese seemed well prepared to ride out the pandemic. The famous samosas arrive light and fluffy and shatter into countless crispy shards in your mouth. The spring roll wrappers are the perfect pouch for what’s essentially a bite-sized vegan shepherd’s pie.
4. Piccone’s Corner
3434 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-265-8263, picconescorner.com. 11 am-8 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
The Cully meat market is finally open, and the butcher case is stocked with Oregon-raised cuts of beef, lamb, chicken and pork, plus a menu of meaty pastas and sandwiches. It also has a Mother’s Day bundle that includes local coffee, cheese and housemade crepinettes.
5. ChefStable Kitchen Collective
Delivery available through Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.
Don’t call it a ghost kitchen. ChefStable Kitchen Collective is something like a digital version of a food hall: multiple eateries under one umbrella, so users can select items from different restaurants in one order. The current lineup includes everything from smoked beef and pork sandwiches to vegan, Asian-inspired noodle bowls.
