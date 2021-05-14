Avishar and his curry wind up in the bottom three. This time, it’s not the rice that’s the problem but the flavor and texture of his curry. Tom sums it up: “How do you take cumin, cardamom and clove and make it tasteless?” Chris and his chicken breast with a gratin and Brussels sprouts is once again castigated for having zero salt, and Maria is in the bottom for serving her tortilla raw on one side, even though she cooked them all by hand in the wood-fired stove, burning all her arm hair off. Shota is told he’s lucky he has immunity.