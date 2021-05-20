Indoor dining is an activity at least some of fully-vaccinated people are re-embracing, but that doesn’t mean restaurants are ditching the patio concepts they debuted last year.
Piggins, one of downtown’s most popular pandemic outdoor pop-ups that launched as a partnership between Portland institution Higgins and the Oregon Historical Society, appears as though it’s becoming a seasonal tradition.
The open-air bistro reopened today on the museum’s plaza just around the corner from the 27-year-old restaurant. The basil-hued, cedar-trimmed food cart has returned, acting as an extension of James Beard Award-winning chef Greg Higgins’ kitchen and serving customers at 16 tables spaced 8 feet apart.
When Piggins began operating last July, it was welcome news since Higgins’ nearby bar and restaurant remained closed for in-person service. That meant you could finally once again get those dishes served right to your table rather than in takeout boxes.
Beyond the convenience, the setting itself was delightfully unmatched by any other restaurant within the city’s core. The Oregon Historical Society’s 4,000-square-foot courtyard, elevated several feet above the sidewalk, provides a pretty view: several tree-filled lawns dotted with fountains and sculptures in the South Park Blocks just across from the Portland Art Museum.
Guests can expect a menu that includes some of Higgins’ classics, like boards of cured and smoked meats or cheeses, a Carman Ranch grass-fed beef burger with your choice of cheddar or blue cheese, and the iconic open-faced brisket pastrami sandwich layered with aged cheese and caramelized onions. Wine, cocktails and beer from its extensive library will also be available along with new dessert offerings.
Piggins is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday through the summer and fall. Reservations are strongly recommended.
