The cafe also sells treats, including coffee cinnamon rolls and handmade pastry pop tarts from Jen’s Bagels and Pastries. But the real excitement lies in the banh mi menu: Portland Cà Phê has now become a low-key second outpost of House of Banh Mi. While the menu is more limited than the Northeast 76th Avenue location, each sandwich is $6 and comes with HOBM’s signature egg butter and generous hand with the pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño. The fried onion tofu banh mi is a standout, and the grilled pork pairs perfectly with the baguette’s crispy exterior and soft interior.