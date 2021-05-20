The chefs will be hosting a seven-course chef’s table tasting menu for all of the season’s All Star judges. Noting that Portland was named after a coin toss, Padma says the teams will be chosen “Portland style,” or by coin flip. We get Jamie, Shota, Maria and Byron on one team, and Sara (our remaining Portland representative), Dawn, Chris and Gabe on the other. Shota says he thinks the other team has more skill, but his is the “party team.”