Even though the expansive deck atop the former Washington High School has been open to the general public since 2017, there are still people who stumble across the space for the first time on a friend’s Instagram account or through word of mouth. For those who miss the inner eastside’s more conspicuous rooftop pillar, the pandemic-shuttered Altabira, and its sweeping views of downtown’s serrated skyline, this is where you’ll want to camp out this summer.