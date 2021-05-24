1. Raven’s Manor
235 SW 1st Ave., ravensmanorexperience.com. 5-11 pm Wednesday-Monday.
Goths, ghost hunters and Halloween geeks: Here is your new hang. Raven’s Manor, a cocktail lounge designed to look like a haunted mansion, is now open in the historic Henry Failing Building, and the 135-year-old brickwork structure appears to be the perfect backdrop for quaffing horror-themed drinks, including straight-up absinthe.
2. Tough Luck
1771 NE Dekum St., 971-754-4188, toughluckbar.com. 3-11 pm Monday-Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday-Sunday.
If there’s a better way to celebrate your vaccination than a burger and a beer at Tough Luck, we’re at a loss to suggest it. This is a perfect place to ease back into public life without feeling mobbed. Order the masterful beer-battered fries, with or without a smothering of melted cheese, via a smartphone-based ordering system, then watch Damian Lillard on high-definition TVs that face the outdoors. We should all be so lucky.
3. Revolution Hall Roof Deck
1300 SE Stark St., 503-776-5500, revolutionhall.com/food-drink. 3 pm-close Monday-Thursday, noon-close Friday-Sunday, weather permitting.
Even though the expansive deck atop the former Washington High School has been open to the general public since 2017, there are still people who stumble across the space for the first time on a friend’s Instagram account or through word of mouth. For those who miss the inner eastside’s more conspicuous rooftop pillar, the pandemic-shuttered Altabira, and its sweeping views of downtown’s serrated skyline, this is where you’ll want to camp out this summer.
4. Rose & Thistle Public House
2314 NE Broadway, 503-287-8582, roseandthistlepdx.com. 3-11 pm daily.
While the volume level is often set to “boisterous,” this punky Scottish tavern is a classic neighborhood pub at heart, with enough nooks and crannies to hide in. That’s especially true on the sprawling multilevel patio tucked out back, and even more so now, as the bar’s COVID-proofing has spread out tables and even created some semiprivate booths along the perimeter.
5. John’s Marketplace
3560 SE Powell Blvd., 503-206-5273, johnsmarketplace.com. 11 am-9 pm daily.
Prior to expanding across the Willamette, John’s Marketplace was the craft beer shop of choice for Southwest Portlanders. Upon arrival on Southeast Powell, John’s propped up two beloved foot carts—Jojo and Holy Trinity Barbecue—with a spacious covered patio, some friendly meat-free competition, and a window into a stately bottle shop that offers 15 taps of beer from popular local and regional breweries like Wayfinder, Upright, Bale Breaker and Fremont.
