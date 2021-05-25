Joining those drinks is a plant-based menu developed by Karl Holl, former chef-farmer-forager at Park Avenue Fine Wines in downtown Portland. Now as the culinary director at Smith Teamaker, he will find inspiration for new flavors in the company’s tea lab, which will provide him with access to its entire library of fragrant leaves. Some of Holl’s initial dishes include a garden sandwich that’s made with beets that are roasted in jasmine tea; the Smith Bowl, which has a layer of quinoa cooked in Sencha, a type of Japanese green tea; and a rainbow carrot and barley salad topped with a sheep’s milk cheese infused with White Petal tea.