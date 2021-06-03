In the first round, the chefs are asked to draw knives and pair off to compete against each other. Dawn and Gabe draw knives telling them they’ll work with firm tofu, while Byron and Jamie are making dishes with extra firm tofu. And in a twist of the knife, Maria and Shota are repeating their Quickfire duel while making medium tofu dishes. Those headed to the second round must cook with fried tofu, and the final two will make a dessert out of silken tofu.