The chefs pair off: Shota with Gabe, Maria with Jamie, while Dawn, who has won the most individual challenges, gets to work with All Star judge Brooke Williamson. Don’t sleep on Dawn, y’all! The first chef goes into the box alone to try and identify the components, then gets 15 minutes to get the ball rolling. The next chef steps in to finish it in another 15 minutes, but the first chef isn’t allowed to talk to them at all. Then, they both get five minutes together to enter the box with the lights on, and try to fix mistakes.