Sometime soon, Benedetto says he plans to hire help, and when he’s ready, he’ll open a spot of his own. But while Benedetto is the first to joke that “it’s just pizza,” know that he’s also deadly serious about making sure the pies stay perfect as he scales up, and he refuses to go faster just to capitalize on the buzz. As a newcomer to the food world, starting at the Bear Paw provides little to no risk and a chance to make mistakes, before spending the hundreds of thousands of dollars it can take to open a restaurant, he says.