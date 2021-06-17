The theme for the Quickfire is the Oregon Trail, the arduous four-to-six month journey from Missouri to the Willamette Valley, and also the Xennial 8-bit computer game where someone always dies of dysentery. (I often put the name of my second-grade nemesis as a member of my wagon party, and then quietly rejoiced when she perished…which was, upon reflection, kind of psychotic.) The chefs are presented with items that the pioneers would have had in their wagons, and in 30 minutes, with no access to the pantry, they must create a modern twist on a trail dish.