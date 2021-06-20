Farouki himself is as critical a fixture in the market as are the shelves he built. If not straightening the family photos or chatting with an interested patron about the etymology of “halawa,” he’s sitting behind the cashier’s counter. Lifting his mask to take sips of coffee from a small glass thimble, he catalogues old family photos and prepares for upcoming “Weekly Palestine” educational sessions, which he runs on the Instagram page of the market’s neighbor, the Center for the Study and Preservation of Palestine (CSPP).