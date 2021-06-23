It’ll start July 29 with Feast Flicks, a four-night series of dinner-and-movie pairings taking place at the Lot, the socially distanced outdoor event space at Zidell Yards. (Zidell Yards previously hosted the annual Feast Night Market, which will not happen this year.) Each night features a screening of a food-focused film with meals provided by different Portland restaurants. It kicks off with Like What for Chocolate and is followed by Eat Drink Man Woman, Big Night and Ratatouille, with food provided by the likes of Eem, Republica, Nostrana, Paley’s Place and others.