Once again, it is time to Feast.
The annual food festival, known for its gluttonous events, hefty price tag and general party-hearty atmosphere, is returning this summer after a one-year pandemic-related hiatus. Portland Monthly first reported the news.
But it’s not going to look like the decadent affair Portland has grown used to.
Instead of a week-long smorgasbord spread across the city, Feast will play out as a series of smaller events in July and August. And rather than flying in high-profile chefs from around the country, the focus will remain local.
It’ll start July 29 with Feast Flicks, a four-night series of dinner-and-movie pairings taking place at the Lot, the socially distanced outdoor event space at Zidell Yards. (Zidell Yards previously hosted the annual Feast Night Market, which will not happen this year.) Each night features a screening of a food-focused film with meals provided by different Portland restaurants. It kicks off with Like What for Chocolate and is followed by Eat Drink Man Woman, Big Night and Ratatouille, with food provided by the likes of Eem, Republica, Nostrana, Paley’s Place and others.
In August, Feast Family Reunions brings together groups of Portland chefs at the Redd on Salmon to collaborate on themed meals. Details are scarce at the moment, but Portland Monthly reports one of the pairings is Carlo Lamagna of Filipino stalwart Magna and Han Ly Hwang of Korean barbecue standout Kim Jong Grillin. The event will raise money for the Feed the Mass nonprofit.
In addition, the podcast Claima Stories will host live tapings in the courtyard of Oregon Contemporary—the art space formerly known as Disjecta—from Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
Tickets for Feast Flicks go on sale June 28. The other events go on sale in mid-July.
