In the Hot Oli—named after a generous Kickstarter donor—Lizaola gives his pork loin an adobado treatment by massaging the cuts with a blend of guajillo pepper, herbs, alliums, and warming spices. Within the lonche, the pork carries the marinade, provides some good chew, and weighs down a layer of caramelized onions. A slice of ham and melted pepper jack trap chunks of grilled pineapple atop the loin. Mama Lil’s peppers adhere to the cheese so they don’t fall out, and none of this is an accident. Lizaola has engineered the sandwich to straddle the line between messy and reasonable—he cuts his ham to match the bread’s floor plan and strategically melts his cheese to cocoon slippery ingredients. Similar attention is given to the balance of flavor and texture. It’s a perfect sandwich.