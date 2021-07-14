I’m not sure there was ever a time when this bright little salad wasn’t on the menu at St. Jack. If there were such a time, it was poorer for it. This stack of mild and soft butter lettuce leaves nestles layers of buttery avocado, radish, croutons and French fines herbes, topped with a zippy Dijon vinaigrette. It is deceptively simple, but that’s where its perfection lies. There is very little menu overlap between St. Jack on Northwest 23rd and its sister restaurant La Moule on Southeast Clinton, but you know chef Aaron Barnett had to put this salad tower of power on both menus. Multiple locations, stjackpdx.com and lamoulepdx.com.