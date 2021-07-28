The Garden Monsters classic take on a Cobb salad has it all: romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, free-range chopped egg and croutons, topped with a tangy avocado ranch dressing. You can add bacon or grilled tofu, but the balance of carbs, protein and fats already in this bowl means they’re not necessary. Get it delivered or pick it up at one of Garden Monsters’ three carts—on Southeast Division or Northeast Alberta or in the BG Food Cartel in Beaverton—and know that you have a power lunch on your hands.