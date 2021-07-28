1. Ice Queen
1223 SE Stark St., icequeenyouscream.com. 11 am-7 pm Friday-Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday.
You need only to scroll through Ice Queen’s Instagram feed to understand why there’s always a line outside the Stark Street vegan popsicle stand—you’d be hard-pressed to find cuter frozen treats in Portland, vegan or otherwise. Each popsicle looks so joyful they could gain a following on appearance alone: The pastel-hued She’s in Parties is dotted with sprinkles and contains a hidden slice of birthday cake, and the lip-puckering Lime All Yours comes with a tiny bottle of Tajín chile flakes.
2. Flying Fish Co.
3004 E Burnside St., 971-806-6747, flyingfishportland.com.
Fish sandwiches put Flying Fish Company on our radar. Now we’re back for its tuna nicoise. At $19, it’s packed with quality ingredients that make the price tag worth it. An ample layer of local Mizuna Gardens wild greens make up the base, upon which Flying Fish places tender poached Oregon Coast albacore, Moroccan black olives, blanched and halved green beans, the softest of boiled eggs, baby Yukon golds, with radish, pickled red onion, basil and red wine vinaigrette. When you’re done, you can almost feel the vitamins, fiber and fish oil hit your bloodstream.
3. Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave., 971-275-2762,
cooperativapdx.com. 7 am-8 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
Cooperativa has a lot of what you need in a beautiful, air-conditioned environment—it’s a grocery store, a coffee shop, an ice cream place, a sandwich shop, a bar, a restaurant and a pizzeria, infused with the vibe and flavors of Bologna, Florence, Rome and the Italian “slow food” movement. Never go outside again!
4. Garden Monsters
Multiple locations, gardenmonsters.net.
The Garden Monsters classic take on a Cobb salad has it all: romaine lettuce, Roma tomatoes, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, free-range chopped egg and croutons, topped with a tangy avocado ranch dressing. You can add bacon or grilled tofu, but the balance of carbs, protein and fats already in this bowl means they’re not necessary. Get it delivered or pick it up at one of Garden Monsters’ three carts—on Southeast Division or Northeast Alberta or in the BG Food Cartel in Beaverton—and know that you have a power lunch on your hands.
5. Piggins
1239 SW Broadway, 503-222-9070, higginsportland.com. 11:30 am-8 pm daily.
Piggins is the parkside pop-up patio reimagining of Higgins, a Portland dining landmark since 1994. The menu is effectively a greatest-hits package of some of the restaurant’s most beloved dishes—served from a food cart kitchen on the grounds of the Oregon Historical Society—with no big chances taken, no vast departures accorded. That’s a good thing, because it means you can get the Higgins Salad and the city’s best charcuterie plate. Even better, you can peruse Higgins’ famed bottled-beer list or select a wine from its well-curated cellar. A nice riesling lunch? Hey, you’ve earned it!
