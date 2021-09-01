Quaintrelle Reopens Following a Move From North Mississippi Avenue to Southeast Clinton Street

Most restaurants that have vacated their buildings during the past 18 months typically never resurface. Happily, Quaintrelle is not among the lot of pandemic-shuttered businesses—its departure from North Mississippi Avenue was simply part of a long-planned move.

The whimsical fine-dining establishment reopened to the general public at 2032 SE Clinton St on Sept. 1. The Southeast Clinton space was previously occupied by Burrasca, a beloved Italian restaurant with a menu influenced by chef Paolo Calamai’s hometown of Florence. Burrasca announced it was closing last January because the lease was coming to an end.

London-born chef Ryley Eckersley still remains at the helm of Quaintrelle, and will continue to create five-, seven- and nine-course meals with a playful edge and optional wine pairings. There’s also an a la carte menu. But no matter which direction you go with dinner, all dishes will be composed of seasonal ingredients from purveyors located in the Pacific Northwest. For example, to highlight the bounty of late summer, Eckersley is currently serving a plate of peach, feta and compressed melon with Jimmy Nardello peppers as well as oysters garnished with watermelon granita.

Bar manager Camille Cavan has built one of finest cocktail programs in the city for Quaintrelle. The Eugene native designed the bar there from the ground up and added new drinks to her typical lineup, made with from-scratch syrups.

The interior itself has more natural light than the previous dining room, and a spacious patio, which will surely be welcomed by COVID-wary diners. The garden-like porch can seat around 40 people.

Quaintrelle’s management was actually on the hunt for a new location before the pandemic began, hoping for more room for outdoor dining, but COVID ramped up the search once al fresco service became more of a necessity than a luxury.

“We’re thrilled to embrace this new and creative space in a neighborhood that aligns so well with our vision and experiential tasting menus,” general manager David Foulke stated in a press release. “We’re looking forward to bringing the community together, making great use of our expansive outdoor patio space, and creating lasting memories.”

Online reservations are now available. Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor seating, and all of the staff have been fully immunized. Mask wearing is also necessary unless seated at your table.

