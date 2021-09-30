Mary’s Club Confirms Its New West Burnside Street Address

We now know where Mary’s Club, the city’s oldest nude dance venue, is going to land after it vacates its original location this fall.

The new address for the downtown icon is 503 W. Burnside, which is really just a two-minute stumble away from the Southwest Broadway building its operated out of since the 1950s.

That space used to house Zapapizza, a Mexican-influenced deep-dish pizzeria owned by restaurateur Nick Zukin. That eatery served its last slice in February 2020.

In August, WW broke the news that Mary’s was relocating. Virginia Goranson, the current manager and granddaughter of Roy Keller, who purchased the club from namesake Mary Duerst Hemming in the 1950s, says the structure it currently occupies was sold. At the time, she didn’t want to disclose the exact address of the new place. But now that the lease has been finalized, she confirmed today the business’s destination will be along the busy thoroughfare where a marquee has gone up.

“We have no moving dates yet,” Goranson tells WW. “That sign is just temporary until the city approves our current neon sign to be relocated.”

Once the reopening date is set, customers can expect to see decades of acquired memorabilia on display at the new spot.

Mary’s has been a family institution ever since Roy Keller bought the venue: His daughter, Vickie Keller, ran the bar for about 40 years, taking care of all operations once he stepped back in the late 1980s. Now in her 70s, she still maintains the title of owner, but her two daughters—including Virginia Keller—oversee more of the day-to-day operations.

As for the Southwest Broadway structure, the current possessor is listed as Nouredine Hadi, a dentist with a private practice in Beaverton who purchased the real estate in July for $1.854 million, according to Multnomah County property records.

WW reached out to Nouredine for comment about the future of the property, but we have yet to hear back.