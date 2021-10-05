Northeast Tapas Spot Urdaneta Is Reopening Its Indoor Dining Room to Vaccinated Guests

Urdaneta is welcoming customers back into its dining room, and the timing couldn’t be better—at least once you factor in a forecast that’s increasingly dominated by downpours.

The tapas restaurant on Northeast Alberta Street near 31st Avenue shared today that it will allow guests to have their meals inside as long as they can show proof of vaccination. Acceptable forms of documentation include the actual card, a photo of it, or a health app that contains inoculation information.

“As weekly cases continue to trend downward, we still want to continue in a way that feels most responsible for our staff and our guests in our intimate space and we appreciate the feedback and support that we’ve gotten,” the business posted on its Instagram account.

Urdaneta suspended all indoor service in mid-August, citing concerns about the COVID-19 surge along with the highly contagious Delta variant. However, even though the Spanish-inspired spot is relaxing its pandemic regulations, that doesn’t mean the outdoor patio is going anywhere.

You can still make reservations for the al fresco experience—overhead heaters were added to the covered terrace, now that temperatures are dropping. Urdaneta stated that its goal is to continue to utilize the open-air space as much as possible while caseloads remain high.