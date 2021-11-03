Jim Dixon’s DIY Dish: Shredded Brussels Sprouts With Vinegar and Honey

Jim Dixon wrote about food for Willamette Week for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business, Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Vinegar & Honey

It may come as a shock, but there’s no rule that says you have to cook Brussels sprouts whole. They’re basically little cabbages, and shredding them into thin pieces lets them cook quickly. Brussels sprouts can also take some heat and brown nicely for extra flavor. If you can find them still on the stalk, even better.

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons RGF extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon Katz Trio red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Old Blue raw honey

RGF kosher salt to taste

Cut the sprouts in half lengthwise, lay cut side down, and slice as thinly as possible. Cook in the extra virgin olive oil with a pinch of salt over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes or until the sprouts begin to brown.

Add the garlic, cook for another minute, then add the vinegar and honey. Taste, add salt if needed; makes 4-6 servings as a side dish.