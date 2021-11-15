Prix-Fixe Seafood Restaurant Roe Has Reopened in Downtown as Tercet

One of Portland’s most refined seafood restaurants has finally reopened, 18 months after the initial pandemic lockdown, and is using this month’s relaunch to rebrand and refresh its menu.

Roe, located in the historic Morgan Building at 515 SW Broadway, announced in a Nov. 9 subscriber email that it would welcome back customers as Tercet, a fine-dining experience that still focuses on gems provided by the sea, but with a slightly widened culinary scope.

The team that helped propel Roe to world-class seafood destination remains in place, including chefs John Conlin and Wyatt VandenBerghe as well as sommelier Michael Branton.

After serving a series of sold-out preview dinners last week, Tercet officially activated its online reservation system today. Seats are currently available Nov. 26 through Dec. 30, and there are plans in the works for special Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve experiences.

A glimpse of the new menu indicates that the theater-like presentation that made Roe a standout in the city’s dining scene—and WW’s 2013 Restaurant of the Year—has been preserved. Pre-pandemic, patrons made their way through the Morgan Building’s galleria, ascended a white staircase and found a card, featuring their name written in cursive, waiting at the top. Once the diners were welcomed and served an apéritif, elegantly plated, bite-sized dishes would emerge from the kitchen one by one.

For its debut, Tercet will serve everything from a take on clams casino—with oversized geoduck stuffed with oyster mushrooms, speck and Parmigiano-Reggiano—to ravioli with escargot to a grilled petrale sole. Dinner is $150 and there are eight courses in all.

Tercet is open 5:30 pm to 10 pm Wednesday through Saturday. Proof of vaccination is required for entrance and guests must wear masks unless seated at their table.

