Jim Dixon’s DIY Dish: Sautéed Cabbage, Apple and Red Onion

Jim Dixon wrote about food for Willamette Week for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business, Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

Sautéed Cabbage, Apple, & Red Onion

This simple dish demonstrates how good olive oil makes everyday ingredients taste better. It does require a little chopping, but everything cooks together in a skillet and is ready to eat in 20 minutes or so. I like it heavy on the black pepper, but you can dial it back if you want.

2 tablespoons RGF extra virgin olive oil

1 red onion, chopped

1/2 head green cabbage, chopped*

2-3 apples, cored and sliced (peeling optional)

2 tablespoons Katz Gravenstein apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly ground black Ashanti pepper

RGF kosher salt to taste

*Don’t throw the core in the compost. Just chop it into small pieces and nobody will know it’s there

Cook the onion with a pinch of salt in the extra virgin olive oil for about 5 minutes, then add the cabbage. Cook for another 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender and beginning to brown. Add the apples and black pepper and cook for about 5 minutes; stir in the vinegar and cook for another 2 minutes. Serves 4-6 as a side dish.