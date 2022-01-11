Flying Fish Will Open a Patio Food Cart Called ChefShack With a Rotating Lineup of Culinary Experts

After moving into its own standalone location in 2020, Flying Fish Company is about to expand again.

Owner Lyf Gildersleeve is adding a food cart to the restaurant/market’s patio at 3004 E Burnside St. called ChefShack, which is scheduled to begin feeding seafood-loving customers on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The new kitchen is meant to complement the existing menu of cod, steelhead and salmon in everything from tacos to sandwiches to burgers—as well as the popular daily selection of shucked oysters. And in an unusual move, there will be a rotating cast of people helming the outdoor kitchen, the first of whom is Flying Fish’s sous chef Trever Gilbert (formerly of Departure and RingSide Fish House).

His initial streamlined list of offerings includes ceviche, glass-noodle salad, grilled carrots in yellow curry with cashews, charcoal-kissed oysters, and arroz con coco—a sweet dish of sticky rice, raisins, chiles and chocolate.

Flying Fish Co. Tuna Nicoise Salad (Sam Gehrke)

February’s lineup of guest chefs who will hang in the shack so far includes Maylin Chavez of Olympia Oyster Bar and Doug Adams, best known for his time at Bullard and Imperial.

Gildersleeve has made a name for himself as one of the city’s top seafood purveyors, first at Flying Fish’s corner inside Providore Fine Foods before moving the business to its current location. The upgrade allowed him to expand the menu of dine-in options while also still offering customers a wide selection of fresh, high-quality seafood for take-home preparation.

The Jan. 22 grand opening party for ChefShack begins at 1 pm, with live music on the covered and heated patio getting underway at 4:30 pm. Attendees will be rewarded with a free house-smoked salmon with every purchase.

