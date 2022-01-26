Former Oregon Ducks Football Star and NFL Player LaMichael James Has Opened a Second Killer Burger

Two years ago, former Ducks football player LaMichael James became the latest prominent local athlete to own a business outside of sports by joining the Killer Burger franchise. Now, the Heisman Trophy nominee is opening a second suburban shop.

The company announced today that its newest location had begun slinging hamburgers at 9 Centerpointe Drive in Lake Oswego’s Kruse Village retail development that sits just off of Interstate 5. Aside from downsized outlets inside the Moda Center and Providence Park, this is Killer Burger’s 15th full-scale restaurant.

James’ other Killer Burger is located in Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing. That shop opened in 2020 just a few months after Portland Blazer Damian Lillard bought a car dealership in McMinnville. And though not as recent, former NFL and Oregon Ducks quarterback Joey Harrington made headlines when he opened a swanky bar in the Pearl.

Prior to becoming a fast-casual food franchisee, James was a standout running back at the University of Oregon, playing from 2009 to 2011 under coach Chip Kelly. He was then drafted into the NFL in 2012, playing for the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins.

“Killer Burger has been a dream to be a part of in my post-playing career,” James stated in a press release. “Not only is the food delicious and the vibe unmatched, but you can feel the passion their leadership team has for everything about the brand. I’m thrilled to grow alongside them.”

The new Killer Burger will continue the chain’s tradition of offering a combination of classic and original layering options. A grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 31.