Five Guys Is Coming To The Lloyd District

The mall that refuses to die is getting a Five Guys.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is opening a restaurant in Portland’s Lloyd District. The Virginia-based national chain has restaurants in Beaverton, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Milwaukie and Tualatin, but this will be its first in Portland.

The new restaurant location was first revealed by Urban Works Real Estate, which is leasing the surrounding storefronts. The Five Guys will open at Lloyd’s Station, which is a block north of the mostly vacant Lloyd Center Mall’s entrance.

In the pantheon of burger chains, Five Guys commands cult enthusiasm akin to America’s obsession with In-N-Out. Founded in 1986 in Washington, DC, the chain is famous for large portions, carhop-style décor and free peanuts.

There is no word yet on when the Lloyd Five Guys will open. Maybe by that day, skateboarders will be able to get burgers and do jumps in a giant skatebowl where the mall’s parking garages now stand.



