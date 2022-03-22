Moberi Will Open Its First Beaverton Shop in the Quickly Expanding Cedar Hills Crossing

Moberi, like so many other Portland-based food vendors in the last few years, is on the move west.

The business that specializes in acai bowls made with Brazilian fruit as well as smoothies is opening its first location in Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing shopping center on April 1. The new shop will be Moberi’s fourth, joining its three Portland sites in the Slabtown, Mississippi and Hawthorne neighborhoods.

“We want to reach more people closer to their homes with this new location and become an outpost for dropping by or staying put for a while,” Ryan Carpenter, the company’s founder and owner since 2011, stated in a press release. “With the exciting things Beaverton has coming, we’re happy to be joining the neighborhood.”

Moberi Moberi founder, Ryan Carpenter. Photo courtesy of Moberi.

On opening day, Moberi will operate between noon and 4 pm—a limited schedule, but customers will be able to get any medium-sized acai bowl for free during that time. After that, the shop’s regular hours are scheduled to be 8 am to 6 pm.

Moberi is the latest brand to join the remodeled and quickly growing Cedar Hills Crossing, which has lured Shake Shack that drew lines of people wrapped around the block for weeks after it first opened, hip-Rheinlander-Gustav’s spinoff Bargarten, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Paris Baguette.

Slated to join that lineup later this year is Bamboo Sushi and Salt & Straw.