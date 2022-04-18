Tanasbourne Village Will Be Home to Oregon’s First Jollibee, the Philippines-Founded Fast Food Brand

Jollibee, the Filipino fast food restaurant committed to serving joy one fried drumstick at a time, is breaking into the Oregon market.

A site plan for Tanasbourne Village in Hillsboro includes a listing for the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, which bills itself as the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world. So far, it has 70 stores in North America and 1,300 across the globe.

Jollibee will be located in the former Chevy’s building in the corner of the shopping plaza on Northwest Cornell Road and 185th Avenue. So far, there is no opening date listed for the shop on the Tanasbourne Village website, but the business is now included in a directory of those that are already open (Five Guys, Great Harvest Bread, Trader Joe’s) and those that are joining the lineup (Bo Bo Tea House, Crumbl Cookies, Two Hands Corn Dogs, Zen Teriyaki).

The fast food joint, whose mascot is a bright red, smiling bee, is best known for Chickenjoy—its signature fried bird that is hand-breaded for a crispy outside and a secret marinade that contributes to a juicy interior.

Another popular menu item is the spaghetti topped with a sweet sauce and loaded with triple protein that would make Guy Fieri proud: chunks of ham, ground meat and sliced hot dogs.

Just last March, the brand went viral on TikTok in the U.K. after it unveiled a new dish: french fries smothered in soft-serve ice cream, drizzled in chocolate sauce and then topped with coconut shavings.

Currently, the closest Jollibee to Portland is in the Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila, Wash. There are also 29 shops in California.