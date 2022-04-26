Feast Portland Is Scrapping All of Its Live, In-Person Events for 2022

We may have taken off our masks and lifted restrictions on gatherings, but COVID isn’t done dashing out plans just yet.

Today, Feast Portland—the citywide smorgasbord that once attracted 20,000 people—announced that all live events for 2022 are canceled. The Instagram post cited ongoing struggles in the hospitality industry that stemmed from the original pandemic closures. Portland Monthly was first to report the news.

“After some thoughtful discussions and heartfelt considerations, we have decided to postpone this year,” the statement read. “Trust us, we are as disappointed as you but we know it’s the right decision to make.”

The post added that Feast will not disappear, but simply “pause” so that it can come back on more sturdy footing. Organizers went on to thank fans, sponsors and chef collaborators, and encouraged would-be attendees to keep eating at restaurants and ordering takeout as a way to support food and beverage purveyors.

Feast, which launched in 2012, is recognized as the largest event in the Northwest devoted to food and drink. It also became known for its ridiculously indulgent events that sell out in minutes, including everything from access to a haven of smoked meats prepared by some of the most renowned barbecue chefs in the region to a pop-up village devoted entirely to brunch nibbles.

The event was canceled in 2020 once Gov. Kate Brown extended the ban on large public gatherings through September, which is when it was scheduled to be held.

A modified version of Feast did go forward the following year. Dubbed “Summer of Feast,” the festival took place in July and August and remained hyper-local rather than focused on flying in chefs from across the country. Many of the happenings were also held outdoors as a pandemic safety precaution, including Feast Flicks—dinner and a movie at the Lot at Zidell Yards.