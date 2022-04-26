Willamette Valley Vineyards Is Opening Its First Lake Oswego Restaurant This Week

Nine months after Willamette Valley Vineyards announced it would be making a big push to expand into the metro area, the Turner-based business is opening its first outpost in Lake Oswego.

The Tasting Room & Restaurant at 55 S State St. will welcome its first customers on Thursday, April 28.

In addition to Willamette Valley Vineyards’ wines, you can expect a Pacific Northwest-inspired menu with dishes like corned Carman Ranch beef cheek, pork rillettes, steelhead tartare and chicken and dumplings. Each item has a suggested pairing from the winery’s library, which takes all of the guesswork out of it for anyone coming in as a wine novice. There are also cheese boards and traditional wine tasting snacks, such as marinated olives and mixed nuts.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Photo courtesy of Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Though most definitely a wine destination, Willamette Valley’s Lake Oswego restaurant also serves craft cocktails and draft beer from nearby Stickmen Brewing Company.

“We are thrilled to join the Lake Oswego community and make it easier for people to enjoy our food and wine pairings as we know not everyone can venture out to wine country as often as they’d like,” winery director Christine Clair stated in a press release. “We’re proud of this effort to bring the wine experience to our customers, Wine Club Members and Owners, many of whom live in and around Lake Oswego.”

Willamette Valley Vineyards Photo courtesy of Willamette Valley Vineyards.

The tasting room also promises to be simply a pretty place to enjoy a glass of pinot noir, with its indoor and outdoor fireplaces, glass wine wall, trellis patios and a dramatic-looking booth made out of wine barrels.

Following the Lake Oswego launch, Willamette Valley Vineyards will expand into the Vancouver waterfront development in the summer of 2022, making it the first Oregon winery to open along that scenic strip of bars and restaurants. A Happy Valley restaurant is slated to open in fall.