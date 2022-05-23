NOLA Doughnuts Has Opened Its Third Location in Beaverton

Beaverton has nabbed yet another Portland food brand—this one known for transporting the flavors of famed Cafe Du Monde to the Pacific Northwest.

NOLA Doughnuts opened its third shop on May 22 in Beaverton Town Square just off of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.

The new location serves the New Orleans-inspired bakery’s classic sweets, such brioche, beignets and king cakes; but it will also introduce a breakfast, brunch and lunch menu, with dishes like frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast and hand pies.

The brand is additionally rolling out a beverage program, with cafe au lait (traditional to New Orleans), as well as beer, wine and cider (traditional to Oregon).

NOLA Doughnuts Photo courtesy of NOLA Doughnuts.

Although NOLA Doughnuts is best known for its Pearl District and Lake Oswego shops, the move to Beaverton brings things full circle for the business.

“Having started at the Beaverton Farmers Market in 2015, NOLA’s new location in many ways represents us revisiting our roots,” co-founder Connie DeMerell stated in a press release. “Our bakery is deeply rooted in food, family and community and we’re hoping this new location will serve as a place for people to continue to come together to fill their bellies with delicious pastries that feed their souls with love.”

NOLA Beaverton currently has indoor, cafe-style seating with counter service, but as the temperatures warm, the company expects to add seating in the neighboring breezeway.

Over the last three years, Beaverton has become a hot spot for Portland-based spin-offs—particularly Old Town and Cedar Hills Crossing, However, Beaverton Town Square—anchored by Fred Meyer—has begun to attract new talent, like Nebulous Taproom, Everbowl, Koba Grill and Wingstop.