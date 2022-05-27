Cassidy’s Restaurant Has Reopened Nearly a Year After Suffering Damage in a Fire

A fixture of downtown Portland nightlife has reopened after being closed nearly a year for reasons completely unrelated to COVID.

Cassidy’s Restaurant, located on the corner of Southwest Washington Street and 14th Avenue, officially relaunched this week. The business shared the news in a post on its Facebook page on May 26.

The pandemic did, of course, cause the West End spot to temporarily shutter, like every other bar and restaurant in the state. But Cassidy’s faced another setback last summer, just when demand was finally starting to ramp back up.

In June 2021, fire tore through the Taft Home, an assisted-living facility for adults with special needs located in the same building as the 43-year-old restaurant, which sustained smoke and water damage. Cassidy’s was forced to close again while repairs were underway.

Those fixes are now complete, and the Portland institution can get back to service as normal and resume its role as everyone’s pre- and post-Crystal Ballroom show hang.

Related: A Portland Assisted Living Home for Adults With Special Needs Closes After State Finds Neglect