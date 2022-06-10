Killer Burger and Blue Star Both Open New Locations in Portland’s Southern Suburbs

Two popular Portland brands specializing in foods that can send you into a stupor—burgers and doughnuts—continue to push their way into the suburbs.

Killer Burger opened its 19th outlet on June 6 at 30020 SW Boones Ferry Road in Wilsonville. That’s in the same shopping plaza as McMenamins Old Church & Pub, just off Interstate 5.

The latest restaurant in the ever-growing chain is run by JP and Stephanie Perfili, who have plenty of experience in the world of fast-casual food. The two have owned and operated three Crumbl Cookies shops in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Lake Oswego since 2019.

As with all Killer Burger locations, the Wilsonville restaurant will continue the company’s tradition of offering a combination of classic and original layering options. In addition to hamburgers, customers can expect a solid lineup of locally produced craft beers and ciders.

“Wilsonville further cements our local footprint,” John Dikos, Killer Burger CEO, stated in a press release. “With their multi-unit ownership experience and knowledge of the area, JP and Stephanie are just the right operators to introduce Killer Burger to Wilsonville.”

Meanwhile, just 12 miles to the north, Blue Star continues to rebuild its brand by launching a shop in downtown Lake Oswego at 350 1st St. A grand opening took place May 27.

The opening comes after two long years of business challenges due to the pandemic. Blue Star was forced to close four of its eight Portland locations in 2020, and ended up filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to reorganize and pay down its debt.

The company successfully emerged from the filing later that year and found a new home for its headquarters in the former Oregon Culinary Institute building, located in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood.

With the larger and improved production space, the crew has been able to scale up retail operations and expand by launching e-commerce and wholesale lines.