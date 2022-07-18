Salt & Straw Will Open Its Newest Location in Beaverton With an Ice Cream Giveaway This Week

Beavertonians will soon no longer need to head into Portland to get their Salt & Straw fix.

The brand announced that it’s opening its latest scoop shop at the quickly expanding Cedar Hills Crossing on Friday, July 22.

The newest location has been dubbed the “Jewel Box,” since it sits in the middle of one segment of the shopping center and is primarily made up of gleaming glass walls. Another feature that sets this store apart is a mural of a Willy Wonkalike factory of a journey through striped straws and melted seas of flavored milk fat designed by Oregon artist Jesse Vickery. And there are two outdoor features that should appeal to both kids and adults: a fire pit and splash pad.

“It’s exciting to be part of this new community of restaurants and shops opening at Cedar Hills Crossing in Beaverton, building gathering places and bringing a new energy to this area as a destination for great food,” co-founder Kim Malek stated in a press release. “It’s always been a dream to open in this part of the city and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to expand in our own backyard.”

Salt & Straw Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw.

Fans of the ice cream brand know that flavors constantly rotate, and this July you can expect to find refreshing berry-focused varieties that get the Salt & Straw creative spin, like goat cheese marionberry habanero, wild foraged berry slab pie, birthday cakes and blackberries as well as one vegan option: boysenberry oat milk sherbet.

With the opening of the Beaverton site, Salt & Straw will have six shops in Oregon.

To celebrate the launch, the first 100 customers through the doors on 11 am this Friday will receive a complimentary scoop of ice cream. From 6-8 pm that same day, the Beaverton Community Band usher in the latest addition to the complex with a performance.