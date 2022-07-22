A New Bakery Focusing Solely on Elevating the Cinnamon Roll Has Opened in the Pearl

The restaurant group behind SuperDeluxe and Baes Fried Chicken is taking on a new project: elevating the cinnamon role.

Kinnamōns, a new bakery co-founded by Portland restaurateur and founder of MMMCo, Micah Camden and pro football free agent/Grant High graduate Ndamukong Suh, opened at 1241 NW Johnson St. on July 19. The business takes its name from “kinámōmon,” the Greek word for cinnamon, and apart from beverages, like espresso and flavored coffee, serves nothing but the mall food court classic.

“Ten years ago chefs reinvented donuts. Five years ago it was the cookie,” pastry chef Jacquie Aguilar Uluan stated in a press release. “Now it’s the cinnamon roll’s turn. We’ve redefined it to showcase seasonal and local ingredients such as Oregon strawberries, as well as glazes such as cookies and cream.”

Kinnamōns Photo courtesy of Kinnamōns.

The rolls are baked and varnished fresh daily. The result is toppings that look like individually sized decorated cakes that come in a wide variety of flavors, such as blueberry crumble, raspberry pistachio, tiramisu and banana cream. For traditionalists, there’s also the standard cream cheese glaze.

“My long standing partnership with Micah and the team at MMMCo is fueled by a shared love for innovative food concepts,” added Suh, who’s also the founder of Generals Restaurant Group. “Our fresh take on cinnamon rolls with Kinnamon’s is a true expression of that, and I can’t wait for Portland to try them.”

Kinnamōns is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily. Its rolls will also soon be available for delivery through apps like Caviar, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Uber Eats.