The Co-Founders of XLB and ChefStable Are Launching a Food Cart Pod With Diversity as a Priority

Win Win Lil' America Win Win founders, who are opening a new food cart pod in inner Southeast Portland. Photo by Arya Surowidjojo.

A new restaurant group co-founded by the team behind XLB is searching for vendors to fill a food cart pod that’s in the works.

Win Win, created by Jasper Shen and Linh Tran of the dumpling- and bun-focused North Williams Avenue eatery, along with poet and visual artist Catie Hannigan, are scheduled to open Lil’ America this fall at 1005 SE Stark St.

The project is a joint partnership with restaurateur Kurt Huffman’s ChefStable, and will serve not only as a collection of kitchens for drinkers at the upcoming Fracture Brewing taproom; it promises to highlight chefs who identify as BIPOC, LBGTQ+, trans, and gender nonconforming.

Win Win is currently accepting applications for operators, whose food concepts would be brought to life with the assistance of the restaurant group. There are slots for four to eight carts to create a “little America,” and Win Win is looking for a variety of cuisine, vibrant flavors and an ethical commitment to community.

When the pod opens, you can expect year-round indoor seating at the adjacent Fracture tap house along with tables outside, full restroom facilities, handwashing stations, and both dry and cold storage for vendors.

Any would-be chefs interested in applying should act fast. Lil’ America’s projected launch is in September.