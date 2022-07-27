The Jupiter Hotel Has Reopened to Guests Following Extensive Renovations

After an initial pandemic closure, then serving for a brief period of time as a COVID ward for houseless people, the Jupiter Hotel has reopened and is ready to party like it’s 2019.

The East Burnside Street property, now rebranded as “Jupiter Original,” began hosting overnight guests again this month following extensive renovations and a general property refresh.

All 81 rooms have been completely redesigned—a joint project between hotel co-owner Kelsey Bunker and Northwest firm Megan Millie Design. The refresh includes music-themed murals—bringing a bit of the neighboring rock venue Doug Fir into the hotel—as well as new furniture, like pillow-top platform beds and lounge areas with couches.

Jupiter Hotel Photo courtesy of Jupiter Original.

The campus’s 2,800-square-foot bamboo-lined gathering space was also updated, including the DreamTent, which has hosted everything from live music to art shows to weddings.

“Jupiter Original was born out of an elemental desire to build community and a place where you are wildly free to express yourself fully,” Bunker stated in a press release. “The past two years have challenged us all in ways we couldn’t imagine. But we believe in our ability to come back from the brink. Above all, we believe in Portland’s comeback.”

One of those challenges was, of course, a lack of guests in 2020. That prompted the Jupiter team, led by general manager Nick Pearson, to create an arrangement with Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. Seeing the need for shelter, the business opened its doors to those who lacked stable housing and tested positive for COVID-19. The partnership became a template that other cities across the country adopted, and in 2021, Pearson received a Tourism Industry Leadership Achievement Award from Travel Oregon for his efforts.

If it’s been a while since you visited the Jupiter’s longtime musical counterpart, Doug Fir, there are changes to that space as well. The bar and restaurant are now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. There is also a new menu with items such as jackfruit tacos, steak frites and a hearty vegan stew with sweet potatoes, chickpeas and red peppers.

The Jupiter Original reopening and accompanying Comeback Tour party, featuring live music, continues through the end of the month.