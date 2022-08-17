Local Roastary Good Coffee Has Opened a Cafe Inside Portland International Airport

If a traveler’s airport beverage is any indication of the purpose of their trip (gin and tonic=pleasure, double-shot Americano=business), then the latter will benefit from a new addition to PDX.

Portland-area roastery and chain Good Coffee held a grand opening of its newest location today inside the recently renovated and extended Alaska Airlines terminal in Concourse B. That now brings the number of bars run by the 8-year-old company to six.

Good Coffee Photo courtesy of Good Coffee.

To launch the new shop, Good Coffee partnered with local restaurant group ChefStable as well as SSP America, which the Port of Portland Commission awarded contracts to five years ago to bring Deschutes Brewery and Hopworks to Portland International.

Unlike some soulless airport cafes, which can be little more than a fueling station for tired travelers, Good Coffee’s aesthetics were taken into consideration during the design process. You can expect to find plenty of natural lighting, clean lines, a cool white-and-gray color scheme, and plenty of live plants. Most seats are also positioned toward the windows, so customers can relax pre-flight while watching plane traffic.

“The airport was an exciting opportunity on a couple of fronts,” company co-owner Samuel Purvis stated in a press release. “First, we resonated with the great mission of place making that has been underway at the PDX airport for some time. We knew it would be an honor to play a small part in the work of welcoming new visitors to our city, along with sending those departing to wherever they were traveling with a memorable experience. We get to see a lot of regulars from our other stores come through the airport, and it’s really fun to host them in that context.”

Good Coffee PDX is open 5-8 pm daily. Dos Hermanos Bakery will supply the shop with their pastries each morning.