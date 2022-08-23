What We’re Cooking This Week: Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa With Olive Oil and Peaches

Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.

You don’t need to know the difference between crisps, crumbles, pandowdies, sonkers, slumps, and buckles, because the best and easiest old-school fruit dessert is a cobbler aptly named Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa. The triad of cuppas refer to flour, milk, and sugar. Some wags add “sticka” to the name since that’s how much butter you use, but I use olive oil instead.

My version deviates from the eponym a bit, but not much. If you’ve got ripe fruit, a cup of sugar is too much. But “Cuppa Cuppa Three-Quarters Cuppa Halfa Cuppa” just isn’t as catchy. While almost any fruit or berry works, the window for local peaches closes quickly, so when they’re ripe that’s all I ever use.

Like all cobblers, this one is just fruit with a biscuit-adjacent dough. Instead of going on top, the dough goes into the pan first, and as it bakes, it puffs up around the fruit. I like to let the edges get a little dark, so the crust becomes a mix of crispy caramelized rim, soft biscuity top, and gooey bottom where the dough soaks up the juices from the peaches. Add a dollop of whipped cream or scoop of vanilla ice cream, take a bite, and start planning to make another Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa while we’ve still got peaches.

Peach Cobbler Photo by Jim Dixon.

Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa With Olive Oil and Peaches

6 tennis ball-sized ripe peaches (about 6 cups sliced)

1 cup flour (I’ve used AP and heirloom whole wheat, all good)

1 cup milk

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher-style salt

I don’t peel the peaches (if it’s good enough for baking legend Dorie Greenspan, it’s good enough for me). The only thing you’ll notice about the skins is that they add a slight bitterness that offsets the sugar. Cut peaches in half around their equators (as opposed to down the butt crack-like indentation), twist, and remove the pits. Cut the halves in half again, then slice about 1/4 inch thick. Put the slices in a bowl and add 1/4 cup of the sugar, then let the peaches macerate for at least an hour, longer if you can.

In another bowl, mix flour, remaining sugar, milk, olive oil, baking powder and salt. Add the tablespoon of olive oil to a 10-inch skillet (or similar-sized baking pan) and spread it around so the bottom is covered. Add the batter, then the fruit on top.

Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour or until the edges are getting dark and the cobbler has puffed up over some of the peaches. Serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream or ice cream.