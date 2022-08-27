Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons

Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed.

Although many factors played a part, the essential reasons why Jacob & Sons deli will not open anytime soon come down to time and money. According to Jacob, the city’s permitting process would require further investment of at least $200,000 to allow onsite dining and shopping in the leased, former KitchenCru space on Northwest Broadway. Furthermore, Jacob was told by city representatives that completion of their permitting process would likely delay opening by anywhere from two to five months. As a result, Jacob made the decision to hold off on part of his business plan.

In the meantime, Jacob & Sons has assembled plenty of talent to produce peerless deli favorites. Former Kachka fishmeister Olga Blackwood is leading the effort to prepare and sell all the cold-smoked piscine wonders historically imported from the East Coast. Jacob & Son’s multiple takes on traditional lox begin with local Chinook salmon; sturgeon is obtained locally when available or from California caviar farms; cold-smoked black cod, known as sable, comes from British Columbia.

Jesse Dodson, whose local bread-baking résumé is long and deep, left New Seasons to become Jacob & Sons’ head baker and will initially be producing Jewish rye bread, bialys and challah, plus a variety of sweets, such as babka, black-and-white cookies and rugelach. For now, bagels will come from Bowery.

Jacob, 43, who has spent a lifetime in the deli business, will oversee the operation, which includes production of housemade pastrami and other deli meats, plus a vast assortment of specialties (such as kishke and chopped liver), sides, salads and platters.

Along with catering, Jacob is working feverishly to place Jacob & Sons products in area markets and has already worked out an arrangement with Zupan’s to provide meals for the High Holidays, which begin this year at the end of September. Arrangements are also in the works with Elephants Deli, where Jacob once worked as a teenager, to sell Jacob & Sons fish, meat and breads.

Look for any further developments here.