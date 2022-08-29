Pearl District Italian Marketplace Cooperativa Is Closing Its Doors

Following months of pandemic pivots, Italian-style marketplace Cooperativa is shutting down its sprawling food hall.

Chefs Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, both formerly of the now-closed Irving Street Kitchen, announced the news today via email.

“As you all know, we opened during a time when uncertainty was the only constant,” the statement read. “We have faced a multitude of challenges over the past two years of being open and have fought hard to survive, and after much thought and discussion, we have decided it is time for us to take some time and step away.”

Located on the ground floor of the Tanner Point building on Northwest 9th Avenue near Overton Street, the 5,000-square-foot marketplace was a bold undertaking even before COVID-19 hit.

Despite the pandemic lockdown in spring 2020, the opening date was pushed back by only a few months to summer. For the first year, guests were encouraged to place orders online, where they could select pickup times for items like imported sundries from Real Good Food, direct-from-farm produce and pints of gelato. Schafer and Caporael also offered outdoor seating that wrapped around the block, along with digital menus and stringent COVID sanitizing practices.

Last August, guests could finally visit the property’s five eateries—a cafe, sandwich shop, pastaria-pizzeria, gelato outlet and bar—without restrictions.

In the closure announcement, Schafer and Caporael did offer some hope to loyal customers.

“Though our doors may be closing,” the email said, “know that the next time you see the name Cooperativa, it may not look the same, but it will always be a labor of love.”

You still have a few days to make one last visit to the original concept. Schafer and Caporael hope to sell out of everything by the end of the week. The doors will officially close on Saturday, Sept. 3.